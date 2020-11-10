Negative natural increase in Romania widens in September 2020

In September 2020, Romania witnessed a negative natural increase that was 1.4 times over the same period in 2019, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Thus, the number of children under one year of age who died was 13 times higher in September 2020 than in September 2019.

According to INS, the negative natural increase widened in September 2020 as against September 2019 (-3,937 persons in September 2020 versus -2,695 persons in September 2019).

At the same time, deaths in the urban areas in September 2020 stood at 11,146 (5,974 men and 5,172 women), while in the countryside there were 10,827 (5,885 men and 4,942 women). Year-over-year, deaths increased by 1,872 in urban areas (1,092 men and 780 women) and by 1,119 in rural areas (610 men and 509 women).

Live births recorded in September 2020 were higher by 1,749 year-over-year. Deaths in September 2020 were 2,991 higher than September 2019 deaths.

Official data show that in the reference month, 18,036 children were born, 1,232 more children than in August 2020. Deaths among them in September 2020 was 21,973, 1,196 fewer deaths than in August 2020, while deaths in children under 1 year of age was 104, up by 16.

"Monthly comparisons are affected by the fact that demographic statistics record a gap from one month to another due to the fact that there are demographic phenomena in the last 4-5 days of the current month that are mainly reported in the following month. Also, mortality records seasonal developments, being higher in wintertime months and lowest in the months of July, August, September," according to INS.

According to INS, the September 2020 deaths were fewer than in August. In September 2020, almost two thirds of the total deaths were reported in people aged at least 70 years (9,039 deaths, or 41.1% of the total, were reported in the age brackets 80 years and over; 5,230 deaths, or 23.8%, in people aged 70-79 years) and 4,354 deaths (19.8%) in people aged 60-69 years.

At the opposite end, the fewest deaths were the age brackets 5-19 years (64 deaths), 20-29 years (104 deaths) and 0-4 years (131 deaths). Negative natural increase continued in September 2020, with deaths exceeding live births by 3,937.

In September 2020, 12,471 marriages were recorded with the registrars, 2,458 fewer than in August 2020. There were 2,371 divorces pronounced by final court rulings under Law 202/2010 in September 2020, 418 more than in August 2020.

"The effects of the ongoing health crisis on demographic phenomena are visible in the case of deaths, especially in April, June, July, August and September 2020, when there were year-over-year increases, in the case of marriages which from March have also witnessed year-over-year decreases. Births decreased in each month as against the same period of the previous year, except for August and September when there were more live births than in the same months of the year before," INS points out.