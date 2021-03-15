Negative natural increase in Romania's population in January

The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year and increased almost twice compared to that reported in the same month of 2020, to minus 14,538 people, from minus 7,381 persons, shows the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, during the reference period, the number of live births was lower by 2,119, while the number of people who died was by 5,038 higher.

Also, the number of children under one year of age who died was five times lower in the same analysis interval.

The INS data show that, in urban areas, 13,970 people (7,544 men and 6,426 women) died, and 14,420 people (7,674 men and 6,746 women) died in rural areas. Compared to the same month of 2020, the number of people who died increased by 2,730, of whom 1,676 were men and 1,054 women, in urban areas, respectively by 2,308 people (1,219 men and 1,089 women) in rural areas.

In addition, the number of marriages decreased by 217 in the first month of this year, compared to January 2020.

By final court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010, in January 2021, by 123 fewer divorces were pronounced than in January 2020.

"The effects of the health crisis on demographic phenomena are visible, especially in the case of deaths, which since June 2020 have registered an increasing trend compared to the corresponding months of the previous year, and in the case of marriages which, starting with March 2020, have decreased compared to the corresponding months of the previous year," the INS informs.

According to official statistics, between January 2020 and January 2021, the number of births decreased every month compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, except for December 2020 when the number of live births slightly exceeded the number of births in December 2019.

In the first month of the current year, 4,139 marriages were registered, down 314 from December 2020. The number of divorces pronounced by final court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 was 713 in January 2021, by 1,532 fewer than in December 2020.