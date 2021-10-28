Neghinita vaccination centre temporarily shut down; prosecutors collect evidence for fake certificates issuance

The vaccination centre against COVID-19 Neghinita was temporarily closed, as prosecutors and police officers went to this location on Thursday to pick up evidence related to the issuance of fake immunisation certificates, Mayor Radu Mihaiu informed, agerpres reports.

"Starting today, the Neghinita vaccination centre is temporarily closed. Although we need each and every vaccination centre as air during this time, we are forced to interrupt the activity here, for a while. The prosecutor's office, together with the police, went to the location early in the morning on Thursday, as there were suspicions that a number of fake certificates were issued at this centre. We have immediately called the relevant authorities, and today it has been confirmed that such fake green certificates have been issued here repeatedly. So we cannot risk to continue collaboration with anyone from here until the prosecutors complete the investigations," Radu Mihaiu wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that he will change the whole team at the Neghinita Centre, and that in the shortest time this location will restart its activity, because there is a great need for immunisation during this period."We will redirect all the people scheduled here to the other vaccination centres. We have added a new vaccination point at Cora Pantelimon. We will also add two new points at the Obor Market centre these days. And we are also about to open a new centre at the Mega Mall," added Radu Mihaiu.