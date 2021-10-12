Net average pay decreases in Romania by 58 lei in August 2021 (INS)

The average gross nominal earnings in Romania were 5,688 lei in August 2021, by 92 lei (-1.6%) lower than in July 2021, and the net average nominal earnings were 3,487 lei, down from the previous month by 58 lei (-1.6%), data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

The highest average net nominal earnings were reported in information technology service activities (including information service activities) (8,377 lei), and the lowest in clothing manufacturing (1,957 lei).

Y-o-y, the August 2021 average net nominal earnings increased by 6.5%, Agerpres informs.

The real earnings index was 101.2% in August 2021, y-o-y. The real earnings index was 98.2% in August 2021 on a monthly basis. As against October 1990, the real earnings index was 223.0%, 4.2 percentage points lower than that in July 2021.

In the public sector, there were monthly decreases in the average net in education (-1.9%, due to cuts in the amounts representing the hourly payment of teacher the school holidays), public administration, namely healthcare and social assistance (-0.5% each).