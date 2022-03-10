Net investment in national economy up by 2.1%, last year

Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

In 2021, growth was registered in new constructions, by 7.1%, while drops were registered in other expenses by 7.7% and equipment (including means of transportation) by 0.9%.

During the fourth trimester of 2021, net investments made in the national economy have summed up 41.579 billion RON, going down by 4.5%, when comparing ti the fourth trimester of 2020. The decline was registered in all structure elements: equipment (including means of transportation) by 10.4%, other expenses by 2.9% and new construction works by 0.8%.

INS reminds that net investments represent expenses for creating new fixed means, development, modernization and reconstructing existing ones, as well as the value of services tied to the propriety transfer for existing fixed means and plots of land taken on with payment from other units or from the population (notary taxes, commissions, transport expenses, manipulation, etc.).