New and used car registrations drop by 5.66 pct, in first two months of 2019 (DRPCIV)

Over 93.300 new and used cars were registered in the first two months of this year in Romania, a drop of 5.66 pct over the same period of 2019, the statistics of the Directorate for Drivers Licenses and Car Registrations (DRPCIV) show, consulted by AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, of the total registrations of new cars, recorded in the January - February interval, most were: Dacia - 5,744 units, a drop of 38.11 pct over the same interval of the previous year, followed by Volkswagen (2,056, +27.70 pct), Renault (1,848 units, -12.29 pct), Skoda (1,822 units, +3,76 pct), Hyundai (1,548 units, +27.30 pct), Toyota (1,164 units, -4.43 pct), and Ford (1,102 units, -46.03 pct).In the used cars segment, in the first two months of the year 72,031 units were counted, a drop of 1.23 pct over the same period of 2019. Of this total, 18,122 units were Volkswagen, an increase of 0.18 pct compared to the January-February period of the previous year.In what regards registrations of used cars, the DRPCIV data shows, in February, 37,276 units, an increase of 1.27 pct, year over year.The DRPCIV data shows that, in 2019, at the national level, approximately 8.75 million vehicles were registered, of which 6.9 million cars.In Bucharest, the number of vehicles registered, had reached 1.46 million units last year, and of this total, 1.169 million units were categorized as cars.The official statistics mention that, at the end of 2019, on Romania's roads there were 4.344 million vehicles with petrol engines, as well as 3.895 million diesel vehicles.