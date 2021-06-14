New batch of Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine expected in Romania on June 15

A new batch of 167,200 doses of the Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca will arrive in Romania on June 15 at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medicine Research and Development, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordinating Committee (CNCAV).

Shipment is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The vaccines will be distributed to the existing regional centres all over Romania.Romania has so far received 2,998,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and used 828,503 of them to vaccinate the population since February 14.