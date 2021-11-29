New computer system maintains truck queues at main checkpoints on border with Hungary

Truck queues formed since last week on the border with Hungary, after the neighboring country introduced a new computer system used by the border authorities, are still there on Monday, heavy-duty trucks having to wait for three hours to go through the border checkpoints.

The representatives of the Arad Border Police declared for AGERRPRES that the long waiting times for the border crossing procedures from Romania to Hungary are mainly caused by "the entry into use of the new information system belonging to the Hungarian authorities", information that also appears on the online border traffic monitoring app on the Border Police website.

At Nadlac II, the crossing point on the pan-European motorway, the queue of trucks is about five kilometers, and the waiting time for leaving the country on the four lane open for heavy-duty vehicles is at least 180 minutes.At Nadlac I the waiting time is at least 90 minutes, and at Varsand - 180 minutes.In Bihor County, according to the Border Police app, waiting time is 100 minutes at Bors I and 40 minutes at Bors II, and in Satu-Mare County, at Petea, it is 180 minutes.On the inbound, there is congestion only at Nadlac II, where waiting time is about an hour.Authorities say light traffic is not affected, and there are no long waiting times for those traveling by car, bus or minibus.At the beginning of last week, after the implementation of a new application for border control by the Hungarian authorities, at Nadlac II, waiting times were six hours on the outbound lanes for heavy-duty trucks, queues that exceeded 10 kilometers being formed on the pan-European motorway.