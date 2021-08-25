New COVID-19 cases very likely to further increase in Romania

Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat told a news conference on Wednesday at the Government House it is "very likely" to witness an increase in the number of new cases of COVID 19, given the data from the last 2-3 days, adding that the authorities are continuously monitoring hospitalisations, including cases of children both in regular wards and in the intensive care units, agerpres reports.

Asked if we can expect the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to be a prolonged one, Arafat said: "It is difficult to say, especially since there were differences between wave three and wave four, but there are still several million people vaccinated."

"It depends on us how well we contain this and the impact and live with the virus," Arafat added.He pointed out that vaccination remains the solution.Arafat specified that at this moment there are no discussions about resuming restrictive measures, asked if restricting night traffic will kick in given the real prospects for 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day.