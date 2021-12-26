New decisions of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church

The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church met on Thursday, December 16, 2021, for a working session at the “Patriarch Teoctist” Great Hall of the Palace of the Patriarchate under the chairmanship of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel.

The Holy Synod elected by secret ballot His Grace Assistant Bishop Nestor of Hunedoara as new Bishop of Deva and Hunedoara, in place of Bishop Gurie Georgiu of blessed memory, who reposed in October 2021.

The enthronement of His Grace Bishop Nestor of Deva and Hunedoara will take place on December 26, 2021.

At the same meeting, the following decisions were also taken:

The year 2023 was declared Solemn Year of the pastoral care of the elderly and Commemorative Year of hymnographers and church chanters (psaltes) in the Romanian Patriarchate;

The Holy Hierarch Diadochos, Bishop of Photiki, was included in the calendar of the Romanian Orthodox Church, with his feast day on March 29. The liturgical texts of the synaxarion, the service and the akathist, as well as his icon, were also approved;

The liturgical texts of the service and supplicatory canon of Saint Simeon the New Theologian (March 12) were approved;

The text of the akathist to St. Justin the Martyr and the Philosopher (June 1) was approved;

The Holy Synod approved the request of the National Agency Against Human Trafficking regarding the publication of a leaflet for the prevention of human trafficking and its distribution throughout the parishes of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church appreciates the social-philanthropic activity of dioceses, parishes, monasteries and social centres.