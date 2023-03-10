New education law more transparent in terms of decisions of university boards, according to Liberals

The new education law brings a greater degree of transparency in the decision-making procedures of the governing bodies of the universities, say the Liberals.

"It is about the decisions of the Senate, of the management committees, of the ethics committees and even up to the level of the faculty councils. All these will be considered documents of public interest and will be posted on the websites of the respective educational institutions. The rector will draw up an annual activity report from now on, which will also include a presentation of the current state of the university. This administrative document will have a public character and will respect the same rules as the management's decisions," says a PNL post published on Facebook on Friday.

According to the Liberals, centering higher education on students is a main element of the university education law.

"Representatives of student organizations will be included in the decision-making processes at the top of the universities, as the main beneficiaries of the educational process," they mention. AGERPRES