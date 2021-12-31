New fog warning, reduced visibility in areas across 16 counties

Meteorologists issued new warnings of fog and reduced visibility in areas across 16 counties on Friday morning, valid in the following hours, agerpres reports.

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), until 11:00, there will be locally signalled fog, which determines the decrease of the visibility below 200 meters and, isolated, below 50 meters, in over 50 localities of Gorj County, but also in areas of Olt, Dolj and Valcea counties. The phenomenon will favour, depending on the local conditions, the formation of ice.The fog warning issued a few hours ago for the low area of Bacau and Vrancea counties, but also for Galati and Vaslui counties was extended by meteorologists until 11:00.Moreover, until 10:00, similar phenomena will persist in the low area of Buzau and Prahova counties, as well as in several localities in the counties of Giurgiu, Teleorman, Braila, Ialomita, Arges and Dambovita. Warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a period of maximum six hours, the ANM informs.All of the counties above-mentioned are southern and southeastern.