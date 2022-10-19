New generation of sailors to take military oath at Naval Academy, Military School of Non-Commissioned Officers

More than 130 students and pupils of the "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy and the "Amiral Ion Murgescu" Military School of Warrant Officers and Non-Commissioned Officers will take the military oath during a joint celebration organized at the end of this week, the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) informs on Wednesday.

The ceremony takes place after the military students and pupils have already completed a general military training module, since the opening of the current academic year until now, completed with shooting sessions with infantry weapons.

"As many as 133 military students and pupils will take the military oath on Friday, October 21, at 10.00 am, during a joint celebration organized by the Naval Academy and the Military School of Foremen and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Naval Forces. The 73 students and 60 military pupils have already completed, since the beginning of September until now, a general military training module, which ended with firing sessions with the infantry weapons provided. After taking the military oath, the future naval officers and majors will begin their professional training programmes, in their choice fields of study," reads a press release of the General Staff of Naval Forces.

According to the same source, the military ceremony will be attended by representatives of the General Staff of the Naval Forces and the institutions receiving military personnel from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Interior, as well as parents, relatives and friends of the military students and pupils, told Agerpres.