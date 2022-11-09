New humanitarian convoy, sent to Kyiv by the Romanian Red Cross, Alba branch

A new humanitarian convoy with goods for the population affected by the war in Ukraine was organized by the Romanian Red Cross, the Alba branch, which, for the first time, was directly involved in the organization of the transport, a team from the branch accompanying the two first-aid kits needed up to Kyiv, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The Romanian Red Cross, the Alba branch, ensured the development of a new humanitarian transport to Ukraine, with goods for the population affected by the war. This time, our organization was directly involved in the organization of the transport, a team from the Alba branch accompanied the two first necessity aid trips, up to Kyiv, in the heart of Ukraine. Thus, over 26 tons of products, with a total value of over 1,500,000 RON, were donated for the population of Ukraine, as follows: medical supplies (first aid kits, folding stretchers, compresses, buttocks bandages, burn kits, etc.); hygiene products for adults and children; household products (sleeping bags, blankets, hundreds of bed sheets); bottled water and a significant amount of powdered milk for children," the press release mentions.

Both individuals and companies donated in the "Humanity has no borders" campaign.

"The experience lived by the Alba-based Red Cross team, made up of Adrian Ionel Dusa, director, and Muresan Calin, paramedic, during the four days of travel, was overwhelming, the traces left by the bombings on the streets, buildings and in people's lives being far beyond our imagination. (...) The Red Cross branch of Alba County will continue to be with the population affected by the war in Ukraine, through the campaign 'Humanity has no borders',", the press release states.

The first humanitarian transport took place on February 27 and consisted of 600 sleeping bags from the warehouse of the Romanian Red Cross Alba branch to the refugee camp in Siret, Suceava county, in order to cover the needs of the affected area. On March 2, there was another humanitarian transport, with 300 sleeping bags from the warehouse of the Romanian Red Cross, Alba branch, to the refugee camp in Milisauti, Suceava county.

On March 30, two shipments containing 23 tons of food, hygiene products and bedding were sent to Ukraine, Odessa area. On April 13, there was another humanitarian transport in Ukraine, namely a truck containing 16 tons of dairy products and food supplements, arranged in 33 pallets and donated to the Red Cross, were sent to the Red Cross in Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

At the same time, since the beginning of the war, constant aid was provided to refugee families settled in Alba county, with goods consisting of hygiene products and basic food.AGERPRES