New localities and areas in Romania, certified as tourist resorts of national and local interest

The Romanian Government, at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy, adopted on Thursday, the Decision for approving the certification of some localities or parts of localities, as tourist resorts of national and local interest and for amending some annexes to the Government Decision for the approval of tourist resorts' certification standards and criteria.

According to a press release of the ministry, following the verification of the fulfillment of the legal criteria, at the request of the local public administration authorities, Tasnad localities (northwestern Satu Mare county), Lacu Sarat (southeastern Braila county), as well as the Historic Center Tourist Area - Crisul Repede Corridor (Oradea Municipality, northwestern Bihor county) and Borlova Tourist Area - Muntele Mic (Turnu Ruieni commune, southwestern Caras-Severin county) were certified as tourist resorts of national interest.

At the same time, considering the tourist potential, but also the natural and anthropogenic resources, the localities of Tautii Magheraus (northwestern Maramures county), Vama (Satu Mare county), Ocnele Mari (southern Valcea county), Pestisani (southern Gorj county), Jucu (central-western Cluj county) have been certified as tourist resorts of local interest.

According to the ministry, in the long and medium term, the certification of the above mentioned localities as tourist resorts of national and local interest, respectively, will create a positive socio-economic impact.

"They will be promoted with the new status and thus have a better chance of attracting non-reimbursable financing. For example, investors could access European structural financing for the construction of tourist accommodation structures, which will help increase the number of tourists on the internal and external market," reads the release.

So far, in Romania there are 51 tourist resorts of national interest and 77 of local interest.