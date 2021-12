A new case of infection with the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was confirmed in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday, agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, the patient is aged 39, from Maramures County, and has a history of travel to Nigeria.

He is in isolation and his health status is good. The man is vaccinated with a full scheme.Up to now, Romania has confirmed 8 cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 variant on its territory.