New orders in processing industry decrease by 7.1% in 10 months

New orders in the processing industry decreased by 7.1% in the first ten months of the year, compared to the same period of the previous year, but increased by 6% in October 2020 from October 2019, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES

According to official statistics, between January 1 and October 31, the decline in new orders in the processing industry was caused by activities in the consumer goods industry (-11.4%), the capital goods industry (-8.2%) and the intermediate goods industry (-6.7%). The long-term goods industry was on a positive trend, with an increase of 21.6%, year on year.

Compared to October 2019, in October this year, new orders in the processing industry increased by 6%, due to the durable goods industry (+27.3%), the capital goods industry (+9.1%) and the intermediate goods industry (+2.5%). On the other hand, the current use goods industry decreased by 14.8% during the reference period.

INS data show that, in October 2020 compared to the previous month, there was an increase of 4.7% in new orders in the processing industry, as a result of the results recorded in the capital goods industry (+6.3%), intermediate goods industry (+3%) and durable goods industry (+1.9%). In contrast, the current goods industry decreased by 1.6%.