New orders in processing industry increase 27.8% in first seven months

New orders in the processing industry increased, in nominal terms, by 27.8%, between January 1 and July 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Thus, new orders in the processing industry, between January 1 and July 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, increased overall by 27.8%, due to increases in the intermediate goods industry (+36.4%), the capital goods industry (+27.1%) and in the durable goods industry (+26.4%). The current goods industry decreased by 0.8%.

According to the INS, new orders in the processing industry, in July 2021, compared to the previous month, decreased overall by 5.2%, as a result of decreases in the capital goods industry (-10.6%) and in the goods industry of current use (-0.3%). There was an increase in the durable goods industry (+11.8%) and the intermediate goods industry (+1.4%).Also, the new orders from the processing industry, in July 2021, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, increased overall by 20.9%, due to the increases registered in the intermediate goods industry (+40.4%), the industrial goods industry capital (+15.0%) and in the durable goods industry (+8.0%). The current goods industry decreased by 2.8%.