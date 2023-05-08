New prosecutor general, Florenta, meets with head of EPPO, Kovesi

Alex Florin Florenta, recently appointed as prosecutor general, had a working meeting with the chief prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), Laura Codruta Kovesi, on Monday.

According to a press release from the General Prosecutor's Office, the discussions covered several topics, namely EPPO - Prosecutors' office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) cooperation in order to improve the level of fraud detection against the financial interests of the EU, especially customs and VAT fraud; the possible expansion of the EPPO's powers and the future lines of action of the PICCJ, so that the powers of the two prosecutor's offices are harmonized; organizational aspects regarding EPPO activity in Romania.The EPPO delegation also included Catalin Borcoman - European prosecutor, Marius Bulancea - head of the Operations and Support Unit of the College of European Prosecutors, Dana-Manuela Ana - delegated European prosecutor, EPPO activity coordinator in Romania.Also, the head prosecutor of the International Judicial Cooperation Service, International Relations and Programs within the PICCJ, Nadina-Magdalena Spinu, was present at the meeting.