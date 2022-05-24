New support measures for population decided by governing coalition to be applied from July 1

The governing coalition decided on Monday to launch a new package of social and economic measures "Support for Romania", worth 1.1 billion euros.

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, it is about:

* 9-month deferral of bank loan repayments for citizens and companies facing financial difficulties due to multiple crises in the last period

* the granting of a quarter of the salary difference, in accordance with the Law on unitary remuneration, due to the categories of employees in the public system

* granting a single support of 700 lei for all pensioners with pensions under 2,000 lei.

The measures will be applied as of July 1, the quoted source states.

At the same time, the Government will take measures for fiscal consolidation and compliance with public deficit commitments, as follows:

*** reduction in budget expenditures by at least 10%, except for those with investments, salaries, pensions, social assistance;

*** suspension of state employment;

*** increase in revenue collection to the general consolidated state budget by 10 billion lei;

*** speeding up the absorption of European funds within the operational programs and the National Recovery and Resilience Program. In this regard, the coalition will carry out a monthly assessment of the stage of absorption, the quoted source states.

AGERPRES.