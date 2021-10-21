Nicolae Ciuca, designated a candidate for the office of prime minister (biographical note)

Nicolae Ciuca, interim Defence Minister, has been designated by President Klaus Iohannis, on October 21, 2021, as a candidate for the office of prime minister. Ciuca was the proposal that the National Liberal Party made for this office at the consultations held by President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace.

Nicolae Ciuca was born on February 7, 1967 in Plenita, Dolj County. He graduated the "Tudor Vladimirescu" High School in Craiova, in 1985, and the Military School of Active Officers "Nicolae Balcescu" in Sibiu, in 1988. In 1990 he followed the Training course for leaders of scout companies. Over 1992-1993 he was chief of staff in operations at the same battalion, according to the http://www.mapn.ro/ website.

He graduated the PSO Course (peacekeeping operations), at the PfP Centre in Bucharest, and the English language Course in 2000 (at the Sibiu Land Forces Academy), and in 2001 he graduated the JOINT Course in multinational operations (the PfP Centre in Bucharest). In 2003 he obtained a PhD in military science, with the thesis called "The Dimension of Romanian Army"s Commitment to Joint Multinational Operations," and in 2004 he attended the CIMIC Course in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Hulburt, Florida, USA. In 2005 he attended the English Language Course - NATO terminology at the York University, and in 2006 he graduated the War College in the USA, ground troops, and he got a MD in Strategic Studies. In 2012 he graduated the post-academic course in security and national defence 'Security and efficient governing' - National Defence College, Bucharest.Over August 1988-March 1989 he was a platoon leader at the "Rovine" 26th Mechanized Regiment, Craiova, and between March 1988 and September 1992 he was a research and instruction platoon commander at the 121 Scout Battalion, in Craiova.Over 1992-1993 he was chief of staff in operations at the same battalion, according to the http://www.mapn.ro/ website, and from July 1995 until May 1996 he was a chief of staff at the "Rovine" 2nd Mechanized Brigade, in Craiova.Over 1996-1997 he participated in the UNAVEM III mission, in Angola, as a chief of staff, and then, from May 1997 until November 1998, he became a chief of staff with the "Rovine" 2nd Mechanized Brigade, the operations bureau, in Craiova. He was the Commander of the Land Component in the "Blue Danube 2000" Multinational Exercise; November 1998-February 2001 - chief of staff at the "Neagoe Basarab" 26th Infantry Battalion, in Craiova.Since 2000 he was chief of staff at the 26th Infantry Battalion - a SACEUR strategic reserve, and in 2001 he became Commander of the 26th Infantry Battalion - SACEUR strategic reserve, participating in the 'Dynamic Response" International Exercise, Bosnia and Herzegovina; February 2001-October 2004 - Commander of the "Neagoe Basarab" 26th Infantry Battalion, in Craiova.From June 2002 to January 2003 he was Commander of the Romanian battalion that participated in the Enduring Freedom mission in Afghanistan. In 2003 he was commander/head of the OCE/EXDIR exercise, within the ISAF mission, according to the https://www.mapn.ro/ website.Over January 2004-July 2004 he was commander of the infantry battalion that participated in the mission in Iraq; October 2004-October 2006 - chief of operations, the "Rovine" 2nd Infantry Brigade, Craiova; October 2006-March 2007, he was mandated chief of staff, "Rovine" 2nd Infantry Brigade, Craiova; March 2007-February 2009 - interim Commander of the "Unirea Principatelor" 282nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Focsani; February 2009-January 2011 - Commander of the "Unirea Principatelor" 282nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Focsani, January 2011-January 2014, Commander of the 2nd "Getica" Infantry Division, Buzau; January 2014-October 2014 - chief of the Land Staff.Over October 2014-January 1 2015, he was interim Chief of the General Staff and over January 1, 2015 - October 28, 2019, he was Chief of the General Staff. in October 2019 he became a General in reserve through a decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis.On November 4, 2019, he was appointed Minister of National Defence in the Ludovic Orban Government (November 4, 2019 - March 14, 2020). On December 8, 2020, he was appointed interim PM and Minister of National Defence, After the parliamentary elections of December 6, 2020, he became a Senator, for the National Liberal Party. Also in December 2020, he was appointed Minister of National Defence in the Florin Citu Government (December 23, 2020 - Oct 5, 2021).For the great results he obtained in his career, he was distinguished with: the National Order of Merit, in the rank of Officer, National Order of Merit, in the rank of Knight, the Honorary Sign in the service of the country, for 15, 20 and 25 years of activity, the UN Medal, the Emblem of Honor of the Romanian Army, the Emblem of Honor of the General Staff, the Emblem of Honor of the Land Forces, the Emblem of Honor of the Air Force, the Emblem of Honor of the Naval Forces, the Emblem of Honor of Military Intelligence, the Emblem of Honor of Communications and Informatics, the Emblem of Honor of Logistics, the Emblem of Honor of Military Medicine, the National Order of Merit of the French Republic, in the rank of Commander, the Emblem of Merit "In the Service of the Romanian Army" 3rd class, the Emblem of Merit "In the Service of Peace" third class, the Emblem of merit "Military Science" first class, the honorary title of "Military Veteran" for the military, according to the website https://www.mapn.ro/.He was also awarded the US Medal for Merit and the Medal of Honor of the United States Special Operations Forces.