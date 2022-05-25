Nicolae Ciuca: Evaluation of ministers, at end-June, to depend on completion of PNRR calls

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the evaluation of the ministers will take place at the end of June and that it will take into account the completion of the 58 calls within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The prime minister said on Wednesday it is six months since the current Executive took office, but that the activity report would be postponed as ministries are in the process of finalizing milestones and targets for the second quarter.

The head of the Government mentioned that the necessary steps are underway, so that the first application for funding can be submitted by the end of this month.

"Basically, next week, the Ministry of European Investment and Projects will send the request to Brussels. By the end of June we have the obligation to complete the 58 calls out of 69. As such, it is very important and therefore we have postponed this assessment by the end of June, because the evaluation will depend on the fulfillment of this objective, the completion of the 58 calls. It is very important to send the message of concentrating the whole activity of the Government on the achievement and completion of the whole procedural framework and the necessary mechanisms so that we can access the funds allocated by the European Union, both through the multiannual financial framework and through the PNRR," said Prime Minister Ciuca.

