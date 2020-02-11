Nicolae Ciuca to participate in NATO ministerial meeting, on Wednesday and Thursday, in Brussels

Dismissed Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday and Thursday is set to participate in the meeting of defence ministers of the NATO member states, to be held at the North-Atlantic Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES.

The debates at this meeting will be subsumed to the continuity lines in decision making adopted at the NATO Leaders Meeting held in London, in December, in view of modernising and preparing the Alliance for the "increasingly more complex challenges in the regional and international security environment," said the abovementioned source.The event is structured on four working sessions, with the main items on the agenda focusing the allied operations and missions, with an emphasis on the NATO Mission in Iraq, the strengthening of the NATO-EU cooperation to ensure the European and transatlantic security, implementing decisions in the deterrence and defence posture field and reconfirming allied unity and solidarity, through a substantial contribution to the equitable split of responsibilities, as well as the future of the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan.On the sidelines of the Meeting, Nicolae Ciuca will have bilateral meetings with counterparts from allied countries.