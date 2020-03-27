Nicolae Dragos Garofil - appointed secretary of state at Health Ministry

Nicolae Dragos Garofil has been appointed as Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, by decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban published Thursday in the Official Journal.

Previously, Garofil held the position of State Counselor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

Dan Dragos Dragan was also appointed as Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment.

By another decision, the prime minister appointed Andra-Mihaela Costache as secretary of state with the Ministry of Youth and Sport. Previously, Costache held the position of undersecretary of state in the same ministry.

The head of the executive also appointed Silviu Nastase on Thursday as vice-president, with the rank of undersecretary of state, of the National Authority for Veterinary and Food Safety replacing Filaret Bradatan, who was removed from office.

At the same time, the Prime Minister released, upon request, Mihaela Andreianu from the position of Secretary of State at the National Agency for Equal Opportunities for Women and Men.

Madalina Carmen Hristu was appointed as honorary advisor to the Prime Minister, an unpaid position.