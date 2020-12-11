Nicusor Dan: Quarantining Bucharest, hypothesis not considered at this time

General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, declared on Friday that quarantining the Municipality of Bucharest is not currently being considered, according to AGERPRES.

"Quarantining is not a hypothesis to be considered at this time," the general mayor said in a statement at the government headquarters.

Secretary of State Raed Arafat explained, during the Government meeting, that at the level of the Capital, as of December 6 to Thursday, a number of 9,070 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus has been registered.