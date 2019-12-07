 
     
Nicusor Dan, USR Bucharest candidate for Bucharest City Hall

Inquam Photos / Manases Sandor
usr nicusor dan

Independent deputy Nicusor Dan has been nominated the Save Romania Union (USR) candidate for the Bucharest City Hall (PMB), declared the interim president of the organization, Dumitru Dobrev.

"Through the delegates' vote, through secret ballot, was designated the USR candidate for the position of general mayor in the person of Nicusor Dan. From now on, we will see how we negotiate with the alliance partner, with PLUS, and further on with PNL [the National Liberal Party], in order to designate a common candidate of the opposition for the General City Hall," Dumitru Dobrev told AGERPRES, after the Municipal Conference.

Nicusor Dan garnered 57 votes, Mihnea Barbulescu - 20 votes, and Dragos Dragoteanu - 2 votes. Two votes were canceled. The candidate was established following the vote expressed by the district delegates.

