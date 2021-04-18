Nine counties and Bucharest in COVID-19 red zone, Sibiu County out of high-risk infection zone

As many as nine counties and Bucharest City are in the COVID-19 red high-risk infection zone, with 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rates higher than 3 cases per 1,000 population. Ilfov County yet again reports the highest rate, at 5.66 (down from 6.13 the day before), followed by Bucharest with 5.19 (5.27 the day before), shows data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to the cited source, Sibiu County emerged from the red to the yellow low-risk infection zone, reporting an infection incidence rate of 2.94 cases per thousand population, agerpres.ro confirms.

The other counties in the red zone there are Cluj - with 5.16, Brasov - 3.52, Hunedoara - 3.46, Timis - 3.37, Alba - 3.33, Arad - 3.17, Constanta - 3.04 and Bihor - 3.04, all with lower infection rates than on Saturday.

Another 25 counties are in the yellow low-risk infection zone (with a 14-day cumulative infection rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand population), including Sibiu - 2.94, Covasna - 2.90, Galati - 2.70, Teleorman - 2.57 and Valcea - 2.54.

Seven counties are in the green zone (with less than 1.5 cases per thousand population).

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 since the last report are Bucharest - with 462, Prahova - 150, Ilfov - 147, Cluj - 115 and Bihor - 110.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Gorj - 8, Suceava - 9, Teleorman - 11, Maramures - 12, Calarasi and Mehedinti with 13 cases each.

As many as 2,265 new SARS-CoV-2 cases were registered in Romania in the past 24 hours.