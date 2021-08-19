Ninety-seven percent of COVID-19 deaths in Romania August 9-15 reported in unvaccinated persons

In the week August 9 - 15, 97% of the COVID-19 deaths in Romania were reported in unvaccinated persons, and 3% in not fully vaccinated persons, according to a report of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) posted on the Ro Vaccinare Facebook page.

According to it, 82.4% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the same week were reported in unvaccinated persons.

Also, 44.5% of the total cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Bucharest City and the counties of Ilfov, Cluj, Constanta and Suceava, and 51.6% of the total deaths were recorded in the counties of Iasi, Suceava, Caras-Severin, Bacau, and Galati.

From the beginning of the pandemic:

- 1 out of 77 of the total cases involved healthcare workers;

- 86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 57.5% of deaths were in men;

- 94.6% of the victims had at least one associated comorbidity;

According to the INSP report, since the beginning of the pandemic, out of a total of 1,087,509 confirmed cases: 17% have been reported in Bucharest City; 5.3% in Cluj County; 5% in Timis County; 4.2% in Ilfov County, and 4% in Brasov County.

Out of the total of 34,353 deaths: 9.2% are from Bucharest City; 4.6% from Prahova County; 4% from Bihor County; 3.9% from Cluj County, and 3.7% from Constanta County.

"We must protect vulnerable people! Only through responsibility can we get back to normal! Vaccination remains the simplest and most convenient way to defeat the virus," reads the message carried by Ro Vaccinare, Agerpres informs.