Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk to receive Doctor Honoris Causa title from Universitatea de Vest Timisoara

Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk, laureate of the Nobel Prize for Literature, will be in Timisoara between April 3 and 4, where he was invited by the West University of Timisoara (UVT) to participate in a series of cultural events titled "At UVT, Culture it's the Capital!" and where he will also receive the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of the respective higher education institution.

On Monday, April 3, starting at 10:00 am, the prestigious writer will offer a vision of the culture and literature of the border area between the East and the West, while participating in a public debate moderated by writer Radu Paraschivescu, in the Aula Magna of the UVT , told Agerpres.

Also, on April 4, the UVT will award the title of Doctor Honoris Causa to the renowned writer, in a special celebration of the Romanian and European cultural and intellectual space, in the year in which Timisoara is the European Capital of Culture, reads a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES by the University of Timisoara.

Orhan Pamuk is one of the most famous contemporary Turkish writers, his works being translated into more than 40 languages and published in more than 100 countries. Among the most important themes that he approached in his works, there are the relationship between Eastern and Western cultures, but also the strong specificity of the Turkish mentality, defined by the multiple melancholy that one can also feel in the air of Istanbul and that he called "huzun."

The two events that bring Orhan Pamuk before the Romanian audience are part of the cultural programme "At UVT, Culture is the Capital!," which is included in the larger Cultural Programme "Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture."