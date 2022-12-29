Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania for business purposes spend 1.746 billion RON in first 9 months

Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania for business purposes spent, in the first nine months of this year, over 1.746 billion lei, and those arriving for private purposes 1.41 billion RON, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics, Agerpres informs.

The total number of non-residents staying in collective tourist accommodation structures, between January and September 2022, was 1,167,400, and their expenses totaled 3.157 billion RON.Business (including participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions) represented the main reason for the stay spent by 51.5% of the non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania during the mentioned period, their expenses representing 55.3% of the total expenses.In the first nine months of the year, out of the total expenses for business, the main weight was represented by the expenses for accommodation (49.5%), being especially preferred accommodation with breakfast included (88.3% of the total expenses for accommodation).The expenses of non-resident tourists in restaurants and bars were 18.7%, and those for shopping represented 14.2%.Of the total shopping expenses, 50.9% were intended for the purchase of food and beverages, and 27.3% for gifts and souvenirs.The second reason for the stay of non-residents in Romania was represented by trips for a private purpose (48.5% of the total number of non-resident tourists), among which trips for holidays stand out (61% of the total trips for a private purpose).The expenses of non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania for a private purpose represented 44.7% of the total expenses, and the largest share was for accommodation expenses (45.3%), being especially preferred accommodation with breakfast included (79.7 % of the total expenses for accommodation).As regards the expenses of non-resident tourists for shopping, they represented 16%, and those in restaurants and bars 15.2% of the total expenses for private purposes. Of the total shopping expenses, 38.6% were intended for the purchase of food and beverages, and 32.8% for gifts and souvenirs.The main means of transport used to arrive in Romania was the plane, used by 74.7% of the total number of tourists, while 16.5% used their own cars, 5.3% coaches and buses, and 3.5 % arrived with other means of transport (train, river boats, rented cars, motorcycles, etc.).From the total expenses incurred in Romania by non-resident tourists staying in private accommodation units, the expenses for accommodation (33.8%), the expenses made in bars and restaurants (31.2%), the expenses for transport (16.6%) and expenses for the purchase of products for personal use (12.7%).Non-resident tourists staying in private accommodation units mostly organized their trip to Romania on their own (77.8% of the total). As means of transport they chose their own car (51.5%), plane (19.7%), coach and bus (3.8%) and other means of transport (25%).