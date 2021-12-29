Non-resident tourists on business interest to Romania have spent 791.5 million RON in first 9 months

The non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania spent, in the first nine months of this year, 1.432 billion RON, the expenses of those who came for business interest amounting to 791.5 million RON, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Business (including participation in congresses, lectures, courses, fairs and exhibitions) was the main reason for the stay spent by 51.5 pct of non-resident tourists arriving in Romania between January 1 and September 30, 2021, their expenses representing 55.3 pct of the total expenses.The largest share of the total business expenses was represented by those for accommodation (49 pct), being preferred especially accommodation with breakfast included (90 pct of the total expenses for accommodation). Spending in restaurants and bars accounted for 18.5 pct of the total, and 15.1 pct for shopping. Of the total expenditures for shopping, 48.3 pct were for the purchase of food and drinking, and 29.8 pct for the purchase of gifts and souvenirs. Expenditures for car rental had a share of 64.9 pct of the total expenditures for transport, and the expenses for access to amusement parks, fairs, casinos, slot machines accounted for 41.2 pct of the total expenditures for leisure.