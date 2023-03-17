Non-resident visitor spending in Romania reaches RON 4.28bl in 2022

The total number of non-resident visitors having arrived in Romania in 2022 housed by collective tourist accommodation establishments was 1.579 million, with their expenses amounting to RON 4.280 billion, giving an average spending of RON 2,709.4 lei per person, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Professional and business travel was the main reason for the stay of 51.8% of the non-resident visitors having arrived in Romania, with their expenses making up 55.3% of the total expenses. Travel for a particular purpose was the next reason for the stay of 48.2% of the non-resident visitors, with their expenses making up 44.7% of total expenses, told Agerpres.

According to INS, 43% of all the non-resident visitors having arrived in Romania came here with a travel agency, 35.9% came on their own, 14% opted for other ways of organising the travel, while 7.1% came her both on their own and with a travel agency.

As many as 75.2% of all the non-resident visitors came to Romania by plane, 16.7% in their own cars, 5.1% on coaches and buses, and 3% by other means.

The number of non-resident visitors staying at private tourist accommodation establishments reached 82,700, with their expenses totalling RON 76.2 million. Of all these non-resident tourists, 81.3% came to Romania for personal purposes and 18.7% for work-related purposes.

As many as 77.3% of those visitors came to Romania on their own. As many as 51.7% of them came in their own car; 19.5% by plane (19.5%), 3.6% on coaches and buses, and 25.2% by other means.

INS data show that in Q4 2023, 412,300 non-resident visitors stayed in collective tourist accommodation establishments, having spent RON 1.122 billion lei, which gives an average of RON 2,723.8 per person.