Nuclearelectrica achieves 1.2 billion RON profit during first semester, up by 217%

Nuclearelectrica achieved a net profit of 1.2 billion RON during the first semester of this year, going up by 216.8% from the 6 month period closed on June 30, 2021, according to a report sent by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

During the first semester of 2022, as opposed to the first semester of 2021, the company sold an energy quantity smaller by 5.1%, based on a 2.3% smaller electricity production, determined by the fact that in 2022 Unit 1 was scheduled to stop, with a longer duration than Unit 2 in 2021.

The quantity of electricity on the competing market of bilateral contracts has gone down by 4.6% from the same period of the previous year, seeing as conditions for registering an average sale price on this market is higher by 132.6%. The quantity of energy sold by SNN on the spot market (Next Day Market and Intra Day Market) during the first semester of 2022 has gone down by 7.7%, as registering an average price on this market is higher by 179%.

Income made on the energy market related to shipping electricity during the first semester of 2022 has reached 3.093 billion RON, higher by 28.1% form the budget income for the first semester of 2022, and 130.6% higher than the first of 2021.AGERPRES