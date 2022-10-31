Number of building permits for residential areas down 11.8 pct, in first nine months of 2022

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings decreased by 11.8%, in the first nine months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Thus, 34,500 construction permits were issued for residential buildings between January 1 and September 30, 2022, down 11.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Decreases were recorded in all development regions: North-East (-971 permits), Bucharest-Ilfov (-878), South-Muntenia (-726), West (-572), South-East (-427), North-West (-417), South-West Oltenia (- 400) and Center (-223)