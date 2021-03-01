Number of building permits issued for residential buildings increases 10.2% in January

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings increased by 10.2% in January 2021, compared to the same month of last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, in the first month of this year, 2,558 building permits were issued for residential buildings, with a total usable area of 657,687 sqm (+ 37.7%). Of the total documents issued, almost two thirds (65.6%) were for the rural area.

The INS data show that, in January, there was an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+237), compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

In the territory, this rise is reflected in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+119 permits), South-Muntenia (+85), West (+65), Center (+53) and South-East (+36).

On the other hand, decreases were recorded in the following development regions: North-East (-58 permits), North-West (-38) and South-West Oltenia (-25).

Regarding non-residential buildings, official statistics show that, in January of this year, 382 building permits were issued, down 5% compared to the same month of the previous year, with a total usable area of 284,611 sqm (+150.9%).

On this segment, in the territory, this rise is reflected in all development regions: West (+64,010 sqm), Bucharest-Ilfov (+21,890 sqm), North-West (+21,025 sqm), op-East (+17,078 sqm), South-Muntenia (+13,402 sqm), Center (+13,269 sqm), North-East (+11,752 sqm) and South-West Oltenia (+8,759 sqm).