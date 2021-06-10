Number of dwellings put into use in Romania declines by 617 in Q1 2021

The number of homes put into use in Romania in Q1 2021 amounted to 14,302, down 617 from Q1 2020, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By areas of residence, most dwellings in Q1 2021 were built in urban areas (60.7%).

The distribution of completed housing financing funds shows that in Q1 2021, the number of completed housing from private funds decreased by 707 dwellings, but increased from public funds by 90 dwellings, al y-o-y.The regional distribution, Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020, shows a decrease in the number of completed homes in the following development regions: Centru (-604 homes), Sud-Est (-596), Nord-Vest (-470) and Bucharest-Ilfov (-17). Increases were reported in the following development regions: Vest (+622 dwellings), Nord-Est (+258), Muntenia-Sud (+157) and Sud-Vest Oltenia (+33).INS specifies that the completed dwellings are the dwellings erected for the reference period, whose elements, including the foundation, were built for the first time and all the works on them provided for in the technical documentation were completed and were received by the beneficiary.