Number of employees, up in October 2019

The number of employees in Bucharest at the end of October 2019 reached 1,038,640 persons, up by 932 persons compared to the previous month and up by 20,927 persons compared to the same month of 2018, according to the centralized data by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

At the end of October 2019, the average gross salary was 6,530 lei (6,512 lei in September 2019 and 5,809 in October 2018), and the net salary - 3,982 lei (3,964 lei in September 2019 and 3,481 lei in October 2018).On the other hand, at the end of October there were 15,394 registered unemployed, compared to 15,418 in the previous month, and the unemployment rate remained constant, at 1.3pct.As to pensioners, their number was 483,225 persons at the end of the third quarter of 2019 (484,429 at the end of September 2018), and the average pension was 1,582 lei (1,503 lei at the end of the third quarter 2018).