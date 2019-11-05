Number of IT programmers benefiting from income tax exemption reaches 100,000 in 2019

The number of IT programmers who benefit from the tax exemption related to the salary income increased, in 2019, to 100,000, from 75,000 a year ago, and this was due to the maintaining this facility and the extension of the exemption to the programmers who are currently students, shows the activity report of the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI), sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

At the beginning of June, the National Liberal party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban stated, in a press conference held in Medias, that any income must be taxed and that it does not seem normal to him that IT employees are exempted from paying the income tax.In response, the representatives of the Employers Association of Software and Services Industry (ANIS) stated that the fiscal facilities made and keep the IT industry in Romania competitive, in a race with other countries that offer programmers a zero income tax, and a tax measure could result in a massive reduction of the specialists in the country, say the ANIS representatives.On 4 November, 2019, the Government led by Ludovic Orban was invested, and in the ministerial scheme the Ministry of Communications is merged with Transport, the new entity being the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications.