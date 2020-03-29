 
     
Number of Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with coronavirus is 73; deaths - 12

The total tally of Romanians abroad confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 is 73, while 12 Romanian citizens abroad have died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and up to now, 12 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 8 in Italy, 2 in France, one in Germany and one in the United Kingdom.

In what regards the situations of Romanian citizens in other states, according to information obtained by the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, up to now 73 Romanian citizens were confirmed infected with COVID-19: 52 in Italy, 6 in Germany, 4 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia, 3 in France and one each in Tunisia, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Luxembourg.

