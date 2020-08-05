Number of start-ups on foreign capital in Romania declines over 41pct in H1 2020

The number of start-ups established on foreign capital in Romania dropped by 41.41% in H1 2020 from H1 2019, to 1,674 units, according to data centralised by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

The 1,674 new companies had a subscribed share capital of 3.841 million US dollars in all, down 55.6% from January-June 2019.As of June 30, 2020, the largest number of companies running on foreign capital - 49,168 (3.846 billion US dollars subscribed capital) was operated by Italian investors, but the largest value of share capital belongs to Dutch companies - 12.749 billion US dollars in 5,462 of companies.In June, 228 foreign companies were registered, with a subscribed capital of 1.41 million US dollars.Most of the registered companies operate in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repairs - 31.14% of the total; professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities - 23.25% and transport, storage and communications - 12.71%.At the end of June 2020, there were 228,566 companies in Romania running on foreign share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was 63.802 billion US dollars.