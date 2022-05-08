Number of Ukrainians entering Romania rises by over 12pct in 24h

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Saturday by 12.3% on a daily basis, according to a press statement released by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Sunday.

"On May 7, 2022 nationwide 91,955 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, including 9,065 Ukrainian nationals (up 12.30% from the previous day). On the border with Ukraine, 5,101 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 11.3%), and 2,101 Ukrainian citizens on the border with Moldova (up 35%)."

From the beginning of the crisis until May 7 at 00:00hrs, 884,053 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

At present, border checking at the entrance to Romania through the border crossing points is carried out efficiently, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation, with the border guards covering the checking arteries to their fullest.

Similar measures to strengthen check and increase surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of jurisdiction.

There is work done under an integrated system with other organisations with responsibilities in the area for an efficient exchange of data and information, as well as for joint adoption of the necessary measures to manage cases as they emerge.