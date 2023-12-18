Odorheiu Secuiesc tragedy/President Iohannis requests punishment for the guilty

President Klaus Iohannis reacted on Monday in the case of the tragedy in Odorheiu Secuiesc requesting the urgent elucidation of the causes that led to the collapse of the boarding school building of the 'Tamasi Aron' High School and the punishment of those who will be found guilty.

"The tragedy that took place at the boarding school of the 'Tamasi Aron' High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc is shocking. I send my condolences to the family of the pupil who lost his life and I wish a speedy recovery to the pupils injured in this terrible accident. It is a drama that brutally reminds us that safety in schools remains a critical priority. The spaces where children spend most of their time must offer protection and be adapted to current safety standards. I request the urgent elucidation of the causes that led to the collapse of the building and the punishment of those who will be proven guilty", the head of state wrote on Facebook.

A wall of the boarding school of Tamasi Aron High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc collapsed on Monday, trapping four pupils between the ages of 15 and 17 under the rubble. One of the children died, and the other three were rushed to the hospital.