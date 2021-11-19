 
     
Official Arafat: 89pct of deaths and 68.7pct pf COVID cases in unvaccinated people

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, said on Friday that between November 8-14, 89.3pct of deaths and 69.7pct of COVID-19 cases were recorded among unvaccinated people.

"The INSP (National Institute for Public Health) report for November 8-14 shows that 89.3pct of the deaths were recorded among the unvaccinated people. In the week of November 8-14, 69.7pct of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded among the unvaccinated people. From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 85.8pct of all deaths were recorded among people over the age of 60," Arafat told a news conference.

According to the INSP analysis, 93.1pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

At the same time, between November 12-19, the number of persons confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 decreased from 4,844 to 2,889, in the context in which on September 10 there were 2,520 confirmed cases.

The number of patients admitted to the ICU decreased between November 12-19 from 1,733 to 1,604, after their number on September 10 was 543. The number of deceased patients decreased from 307 on November 12 to 281 on November 19.

