Official statistics: 2019 industrial production down 2.3 as unadjusted series

Romania's 2019 industrial production was 2.3 percent down compared to the previous year in unadjusted terms, as a result of the decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.2 percent), the mining industry (-2.7 percent) and the manufacturing industry (-1.9 percent), shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics.

In December 2019, the industrial production was 13.8 percent down from the previous month as raw series, due to the 18.7 percent decrease in the manufacturing industry and the 2.9 percent drop in the mining industry. The production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning was 15.2 percent up from November.Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, industrial productions dipped 0.1 percent in December from the month before as a result of the decrease in the mining industry (-2.2 percent) and the manufacturing industry (-1.2 percent). There was a 2.7 percent increase in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning.In December 2019, industrial production was 3.4 percent down in unadjusted terms from the year-ago period as a result of the 9.1 percent decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, the 2.4 percent reduction in the mining industry and the 2.2 percent drop in the manufacturing industry.Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, this December's industrial production was 6.9 percent down YoY due to the decrease in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-9.6 percent), the manufacturing industry (-4.8 percent) and the mining industry (-2.4 percent).

