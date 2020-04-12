 
     
Official statistics: Number of Bucharest employees slightly up this January

The number of Bucharest employees was 1,036,047 at the end of January 2020, by 496 (0.4 pct) more compared to the previous month, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average gross wage in the capital city was 6,750 lei (7,189 in December 2019) at the end of January and the monthly net income was 4,104 lei per person (4,380 lei in the previous month).

As of the same reporting date there were 15,191 unemployed registered in Bucharest, and the unemployment rate was 1.3 percent (1.4 percent for women).

There were 483,249 social security retirees in Bucharest at the end of 2019, collecting an average pension of 1,735 lei.

