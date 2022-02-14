Oil Terminal records net profit worth 5.7 million RON in 2021, up by 55.3 pct

Oil Terminal closed out 2021 with a net profit of 5.753 million RON, by 55.3% higher than in the previous year, according to the preliminary data sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The gross profit increased by 46.2% to 7.815 million RON, and the turnover increased by 10.8%, to 212.313 million RON. Incomes totaled last year 214.099 million RON (plus 10.4%) and expenses 206.284 million RON (plus 9.4%).

On December 31, 2021, Oil Terminal recorded no outstanding debt to the state budget, the social security budget, the local budget, financial-banking institutions, investment suppliers, suppliers for services and goods, employees, or other third parties, Agerpres.ro informs.

Oil Terminal occupies a strategic position in the Black Sea area, being the largest operator of petroleum products on the sea, specialized in transporting oil, biochemical liquid products as well as other products and prime materials in view of import/export and transit.

Oil Terminal is one of the oldest Romanian companies in the oil business, being established in 1898, part of the most modern refinery in Europe at the time, "Romanian Star".