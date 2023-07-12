Old wooden church of Cioara to be refurbished on recovery, resilience funds

The wooden church of Cioara, currently Salistea, Alba County, a historical monument over two centuries old, will be refurbished and consolidated on funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The local administration has announced the start of activities for the implementation of the project " 'Sts. Archangels' Wooden Church of the former Cioara Monastery," funded under PNRR, located on the Wooden Churches Route.

There will be restoration and consolidation works, with another objective being the promotion of this heritage monument.

The total value of the project is RON 2,910,475.02. The maximum amount of non-repayable funds is RON 2,886,675.02, and the eligible PNRR funding RON 2,425,777.33.

The project has to be implemented by September 30, 2024.

A class A historical monument, the wooden church of Cioara, today Salistea, was built towards the end of the 18th century on the site of an old place of worship of the monastery dating back to the time of St. Sophronie.

The architectural style is of Hunedoara inspiration.

According to Museikon Alba Iulia officials, only the original decoration of the iconostasis is preserved from the painting created by Petru of Toparcea probably in 1804, as noted on one icon by the same painter.

The holy doors were painted in 1830 by Simion Poienaru of Laz.

On the opposite side, on what should have been the west tympanum, there is a fragment of a painting on canvas illustrating a frieze of apostles, which must have adorned the iconostasis of the church at Plaisor, which disappeared after the revolt of the Holy Confessor Sophronius of Cioara. AGERPRES