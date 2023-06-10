Oldest Romanian Orthodox community on the American continent saw its church burn down. Bishop calls for prayer

The Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada calls the faithful to prayer after the historic church of the “Assumption of the Mother of God” Parish in Boian/Willingdon, Alberta, burned to the ground on the evening of June 6. Boian is home to the oldest Romanian Orthodox community on American soil.

“A sad news for the community of Boian and for the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Canada,” transmitted His Grace Ioan Casian via Facebook. “I ask you to remember in prayer Rev. Fr. Mircea Panciuk, Rev. Fr. Gheorghe Petrovan and the community of Boian.”, according to basilica.ro.

The Romanian community of Boian was preparing a retirement celebration for Fr. Mircea Panciuk. Also, at the end of July, they were to mark 125 years since the arrival of the first Romanians in Boian.

The church has burned down. Bishop Ioan Casian promised to bring more news about it. “Until then, I invite you to pray for the community of Boian,” transmitted the hierarch.

The Romanian Orthodox Parish of Boian, Canada, was officially established in 1902.