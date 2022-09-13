Omicron detected in 146 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, BA.5 subvariant in 143 sequences

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of September 5-11, the Omicron variant was detected in 146 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

According to INSP, until September 11, as many as 8,685 confirmed sequences with the Omicron variant were reported.

Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (34%) was detected in 2,970 cases.

In the same week, the BA.4 sub-variant was detected in three cases, and the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in 143 cases.

To date, the BA.5 sub-variant has been detected in 2,285 cases (26.3%), a percentage by 1.05 times higher than the previous week.

According to the cited source, until September 11, a number of 17,017 sequencing processes were reported to INSP - CNSCBT, of which 146 in the last week, told Agerpres.

The 146 sequencing processes were reported by the INCDMM Cantacuzino (92), the "Matei Bals" Institute (54).