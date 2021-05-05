OMV Petrom supports with 6 million Euro over 60 social projects, last year

OMV Petrom has invested last year approximately 6 million Euro in order to support over 60 social projects, according to the company's sustainability report, sent on Wednesday.

"Support for communities and relevant projects for Romania. OMV Petrom constantly evaluates the challenges which the communities where it operates are facing, from a social point of view, as well as environment protection and is investing in their long-term development. In 2020, we invested approximately 6 million Euro in order to support over 60 projects which supported the local communities, in regions where we are present with production activities," according to the press release.

Among these, it is the largest private initiative of afforestation in Romania, with the purpose of planting 1,500,000 saplings until 2022, but also consistent support for the medical system in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, published the sustainability report for the year 2020. This presents the company's actions for reaching established objectives in the Sustainability Strategy for the 2019-2025 period, including the company's contribution within the energy transition and managing activities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard, the most used international standard for sustainability reporting according to Agerpres.